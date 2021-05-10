(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement on Monday after nearly eight years.

A press conference has been scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 2 p.m.

You can watch the press conference below.

The Detroit News reported, a source said Friday that James’ retirement comes amid rumors of him planning to run as a Republican candidate for governor. Craig, 64, told The Detroit News following his announcement, there will be press conference to discuss his future plans, adding that he was a “lifelong public servant,” who wants to “continue to serve.”

According to the source, the police chief’s retirement will be effective June 1.

On Friday, a spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan said that Craig has not told the mayor that “he has made any decisions about the future.” The mayor is expected to appear with him at Monday’s press conference.

Craig has been in office since his appointment in 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr.

A Southfield-based political consultant told the Detroit News that Craig is an “excellent police chief.”

“It’s hard to believe that you would challenge a popular Democratic governor and run for the first time in an opposition party,” said Mario Morrow, who added he was sure Craig “would have some support” but would “doubt seriously” if Craig would be able to “turn Democrats, primarily Black Democrats, to vote for him as a Republican.”

Craig did acknowledge he has had discussions about a potential candidacy with both state and national Republican officials, according to the Detroit News.

He would be the second African American to appear on Michigan’s general election ballot for governor as a Republican if he is nominated.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.