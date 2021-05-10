MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,716 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, May 8. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,358 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 865,349 and 18,239 deaths as of May 10.

In the state, as of May 7 there has been a total of 703,746 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
