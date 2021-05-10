(CBS DETROIT) – Rumors have been swirling the past few days and on Monday, Detroit’s Police Chief James Craig officially announced his retirement.

“June marks 44 years as a public service in this profession,” he said.

Craig also announced that June 1 would also be his final day serving as Detroit’s top cop. During Monday’s press conference at DPD headquarters, Craig stated the decision to retire was strictly his own.

“I am voluntarily leaving, I’ll say it again I am voluntarily leaving, we saw what happened with many chiefs across this Country, some were forced out, some retired because they didn’t feel supported,” he said.

Craig says he’s departing in a good place with the city. Serving as Detroit’s Police Chief since 2013, Craig is a native Detroiter and started off his career in the city in 1977. He went on to spend almost three decades in Los Angeles before becoming police chief in Portland, Maine and Cincinnati, Ohio before coming returning to his hometown.

In 2020, Craig faced criticism for his handling of George Floyd protesters. Groups like Detroit Will Breathe called for his resignation. Craig called the protesters, “outside agitators” that were mainly from outside the city.

The police chief has also prided his department on being transparent and releasing police-involved shootings quickly.

He says transparency within his department was a top priority.

“This department that raided its own police department that raided its own narcotics unit and we were transparent about it, operations clean sweep,” Craig said.

Mayor Mike Duggan was also at Monday’s press conference and thanked Craig for his service.

Duggan says he will appoint an interim police chief until a permeant one is chosen from a list of candidates presented to him by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.

With Chief Craig‘s announcement today that he will retire on June 1, I have begun speaking with members of the board of police commissioners who will conduct a national search and generate a list of candidates from which I will select my choice to be our next police chief. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) May 10, 2021

In the meantime, important work still must get done to address the issue of crime in our city. Starting today, I will be interviewing several current and former top DPD executive team members as potential candidates to serve as the department’s interim chief. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) May 10, 2021

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.