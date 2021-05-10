(CBS DETROIT) – The pandemic is still causing economic challenges for Detroit families and could lead to many losing their homes.
"There has been an uptick in evictions in Detroit and we need to get a handle on that because that could be really, pretty devastating," said United Community Housing Coalition Executive Director Ted Phillips.
According to the United Community Housing Coalition, 80 percent of eviction cases currently on the docket are due to non-payment of rent.
“We do see people who have been laid off for a long period of time. We do see people have had their income drastically reduced. Even with social security income and SSI income hasn’t changed but their circumstances have,” said Phillips.
Back in March Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to allocate $282 million in federal funds for rental assistance.
The Covid Emergency Rental Assistance Program, also known as CERA, is available for tenants who need emergency relief and landlords who are owed back rent.
“This new program is very generous. It will pay landlords for many tenants 12 month’s worth of arrearages. It will pay money going forward to make sure that the landlord receives rent for the next three months. Even with a little higher income group, it will pay up to 10 months back rent,” said Phillips.
The Centers for Disease Control moratorium protecting tenants from evictions is still valid in the state of Michigan.
It’s slated to expire on June 30.
For more information on eviction, assistance visit detroitevictionhelp.com.
