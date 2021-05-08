NANCY DREW – Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
TIAN RICHARDS (“BURDEN,” “DUMPLIN”) GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards).READ MORE: Unemployment In Michigan: 30,816 New Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery).
Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star.READ MORE: If Kids Are Able To Get COVID Vaccine, Health Department May Re-Evaluate Michigan’s Re-Opening Plan
Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau (#215).
Original airdate 5/12/2021.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Won’t Discuss Trip After Reported Use Of Private Jet
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.