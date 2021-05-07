Southfield (CW50) – Two-time Olympic Gold Medal Speed Skater and the most decorated Winter Olympian of all-time, Apolo Ohno, joins Jackie Paige for an exclusive web interview.
Ohno talks about his life after leaving the sport and entering the world as an author and entrepreneur. He also gives his insight into the mental challenges Summer Olympians could have potentially faced while in quarantine, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how moving the 2020 Olympics to 2021 may affect training regimes.
