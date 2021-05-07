(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement on Monday after nearly eight years.
The Detroit News reports, a police source said Friday that James’ retirement comes amid rumors of him planning to run as a Republican candidate for governor.READ MORE: Unemployment In Michigan: 30,816 New Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
According to a spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan, Craig has not told the mayor that “he has made any decisions about the future.”
Craig has been in office since his appointment in 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr.READ MORE: If Kids Are Able To Get COVID Vaccine, Health Department May Re-Evaluate Michigan’s Re-Opening Plan
A Southfield-based political consultant told the Detroit News that Craig is an “excellent police chief.”
“It’s hard to believe that you would challenge a popular Democratic governor and run for the first time in an opposition party,” said Mario Morrow, who added he was sure Craig “would have some support” but would “doubt seriously” if Craig would be able to “turn Democrats, primarily Black Democrats, to vote for him as a Republican.”
