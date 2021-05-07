MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,758 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 30 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 860,808 and 18,084 deaths as of May 7.READ MORE: Unemployment In Michigan: 30,816 New Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
