Sources Say Police Chief James Craig Is Set To Announce His Retirement Monday
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement on Monday after nearly eight years, sources say.
Michigan Court: Call To UP Police Was A Terrorist Threat
The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of a man who was charged under an anti-terrorism law when he called a sheriff’s office and said it was going to be “hashtag Las Vegas” if he didn’t get money for a workplace injury, just days after that city experienced the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Dearborn Police Identify Man Wanted For Killing 24-Year-Old, Injuring Another Outside Club
Police have identified a man they're looking for in connection to a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another outside a club in Dearborn.
Najah Bazzy's Zaman International is Making Detroit a Better Place
Najah Bazzy, RN, is an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader who left a six-figure salary as a critical-care nurse to build Zaman International.
Beaumont Volunteer Encourages Vaccines After Mother Dies Alone During Pandemic
In honor of her late mom who died alone during the pandemic, Beaumont volunteer encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can get back to normal and families can say goodbye to loved ones properly.
14-Year-Old Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Livonia High School
A 14-year-old Livonia high school student is in juvenile custody after bringing a loaded gun into school.
Police: Teen Hospitalized After Detroit Shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
Christie Brinkley Reveals The Health Fear She Confronted During The Pandemic
Christie Brinkley tells Dr. Oz about trying to fit back into her jeans after being in quarantine for so long.
7 hours ago
Busted! Dumbest And Clumsiest Robbers Caught On Tape!
Dr. Oz reveals the hilarious caught-on-tape moment when a grandpa helped authorities catch an armed suspect by tripping him.
8 hours ago
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Herd Immunity
It’s been said that for this pandemic to be over, we need to reach herd immunity which happens when 60 to 85 % of the country is fully protected, either from vaccination or previous infection. Now some experts argue it could take years to hit that immunity threshold if we ever hit it at all. The reasons include the fact that more contagious variants are spreading, and they could bump up that herd immunity threshold beyond 85%. In addition, there’s a large proportion of people that don’t want to get a vaccine making it even harder to reach herd immunity. The good news, however, is even without herd immunity, it’s possible to contain this virus, like the annual flu. Especially if we keep vaccinating as many people as possible. This would mean covid would be around but would cause only mild illness rather than hospitalization and death.
9 hours ago
Community Connect Segments - Baker's Keyboard Lounge
On this week's Community Connect we learn what it is about Detroit that strikes a chord, producing some of the world's greatest music legends from the people living it.
3 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Third Man Records
On this week's Community Connect we learn what it is about Detroit that strikes a chord, producing some of the world's greatest music legends from the people living it.
3 days ago
Community Connect Segments -Tino Gross
On this week's Community Connect we learn what it is about Detroit that strikes a chord, producing some of the world's greatest music legends from the people living it.
3 days ago
