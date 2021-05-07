(CBS Detroit)-For Sonia Sorrenti, this Mother’s Day will be a tough one, it will be the first one without her mom Anna Maria

“She was diagnosed with cancer last August, she had no symptoms prior to feeling sick and weak and taking to the hospital with cough and fever,” said Sorrenti.

Naturally doctors assumed she had COVID, but the prognosis was much worse, and just three weeks later the normally active 71 year old passed away. Sorrenti says losing her mom was devastating, but her dying alone breaks her heart.

“Visitation policy in the hospital had restrictions because of COVID so we were allowed in the room with her for one hour everyday, but only one of the siblings, so I have two brothers so I could see her only one hour every three days,” Sorrenti said

She says when she took her last breath, her mom was all alone. Now in her honor she’s doing something in hopes of us getting back to normal and COVID hospital policies being a thing of the past.

“When the vaccine actually came out I said there is something we can do and we have to,” said Sorrenti

Photo courtesy of Beaumont Health

In January of this year Sorrenti shifted her volunteer duties at Beaumont health, to become a wayfinder at the vaccine clinic in Southfield. She not only helps people find where they’re going, but hangs out with them if they are nervous about getting the shot. She does this so families can once again hold the hands of loved ones and give them comfort in their final moments.

“In order to get everybody vaccinated as soon as possible and have nobody die alone anymore and nobody suffers that much,” Sorrenti said

