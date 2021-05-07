(CBS DETROIT) – A 14-year-old Livonia high school student is in juvenile custody after bringing a loaded gun into school, according to Livonia Public School officials.
It happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at Franklin High School where a school resource officer was on duty. The student reportedly showed the weapon to other students in a bathroom, the Detroit News reports.READ MORE: Sources Say Police Chief James Craig Is Set To Announce His Retirement Monday
Stacy Jenkins, the school’s spokesperson said private security along with high school administrators “quickly handled the situation.”
In a letter to community members, principal Andrew Pesci said, “there was no disruption to the school day.”READ MORE: Beaumont Volunteer Encourages Vaccines After Mother Dies Alone During Pandemic
“We value the safeguards and protocols we have in place to protect all those in our school community and are thankful to the staff who swiftly and appropriately carried these responsibilities,” stated Pesci.
The 14-year-old was detained by police and remains in the Wayne County Youth Home.
The gun was recovered and found loaded. Livonia police Capt. Tom Goralski said there was no bullet in the chamber and there’s an ongoing investigation to find where the teen got the weapon.MORE NEWS: Michigan Court: Call To UP Police Was A Terrorist Threat
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.