(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking to locate a suspect after an 18-year-old woman was injured in a Detroit shooting.
It happened Thursday at 3:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Lansing Street.
Police say the 18-year-old woman was found on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders transported the woman to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
The suspect has been described as a 20-year-old white man, 5’11’, 135 pounds, red hair, and has hazel eyes.
Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
