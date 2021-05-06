(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in Detroit and left one man wounded.
It happened Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. on West 7 Mile Road and Fenmore.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,514 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths Thursday
Police say a 27-year-old man was privately transported to a local hospital after being shot by an unknown suspect.READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect After 18-Year-Old Woman Injured In Detroit Shooting
He was listed in temporary serious condition at the hospital according to officials.
Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.MORE NEWS: Moroun Family Of Companies Looking To Fill Hundreds Of Good Paying Jobs, Offering $5000 Sign On Bonus
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.