(CBS DETROIT)– Metro Detroit job seekers came out to the Southwest Detroit Job Fair on Thursday in hopes of landing a good paying position with the Moroun family of companies.

The company is looking to fill hundreds of transportation related jobs.

“Just ready to get back you know dealing with unemployment is not the best thing,” said Charles Albright a job fair attendee.

Detroiter and former DPS employee, Albright says during the pandemic he’s been hesitate to work in-person over fears of contracting COVID.

Now with cases down and employers taking precautions, he’s ready to return to the workforce.

He was one of many job seekers attending the Southwest Detroit Job Fair on Thursday.

“We’re having a job fair for not just the Ambassador Bridge, but all of the Moroun family companies, Hercules Concrete, a lot of jobs within the city of Detroit, we’re looking for a lot of applicants,” said Randy Spader the Ambassador Bridge General Manager.

By a lot Spader says, they have hundreds of openings for various positions ranging from ready mix truck drivers, plant managers and others in the transportation and logistics industry.

“We start on the low end at $15 dollars an hour and I think the high end is like $33 dollars and hour,” said Spader

He says they also offer paid training. The need to fill these positions are so great that they’re offering a $5000 sign on bonus.

Something Albright says sweetens the deal.

“Yes a great incentive,” Albright said

Those interested but were unable to attend the event on May 6 are encouraged to respond to this link:

indeed.com/job/job-fair-open-house-fc74e3df0ba1e387 or call 586-467-0140 ext. 2953

