MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,514 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 115 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 92 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 858,050 and 18,054 deaths as of May 6.
In the state, as of April 30, there has been a total of 660,124 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
