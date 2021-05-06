  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:city officials, coronavirus, Detroit, FEMA, grant, vaccination

(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA will give Detroit another three months to use up its grant money for vaccination efforts.

FEMA previously awarded Detroit an $18.7 million grant to help with COVID vaccine costs.

READ MORE: Police: 2 Stable After Detroit Shooting

The grant was set to expire Tuesday,  but FEMA says the city can now have until August 2.

READ MORE: Jalen Rose Brings COVID Vaccine Clinic To Detroit Academy

City officials expect all of the money to be used up by that time.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 3,514 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths Thursday

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.