(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA will give Detroit another three months to use up its grant money for vaccination efforts.
FEMA previously awarded Detroit an $18.7 million grant to help with COVID vaccine costs.READ MORE: Police: 2 Stable After Detroit Shooting
The grant was set to expire Tuesday, but FEMA says the city can now have until August 2.READ MORE: Jalen Rose Brings COVID Vaccine Clinic To Detroit Academy
City officials expect all of the money to be used up by that time.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 3,514 New COVID-19 Cases, 115 Deaths Thursday
