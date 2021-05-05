  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A Wisconsin man accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now in state custody.

52-year-old Brian Higgins is being held at Atrium County jail.

The Wisconsin Dells native was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Higgins dropped his extradition appeal after he had been fighting against it since his arrest.

A judge granted Higgins bond, but ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and surrender his passport.

Higgins will be required to return to the state for further hearings.

