(CBS DETROIT)- For the safety of passengers and drivers’ cameras are located on DDOT buses, now they’ve teamed with Crime Stoppers to place signage inside buses in an effort to build safer communities. Something Raquel Flint says, is a great thing.

“I lost my daughter September 29, 2017 she was on a 96 freeway where she was purposely rammed behind, a vehicle rammed behind her, threw her from the vehicle,” said Flint as she recalls a road rage incident involving her daughter.

Flint says 78 days later her 28 year old daughter Shacarra Butler died from her injuries. Unfortunately, the driver responsible for her death was never caught, and Raquel has been working with Crime Stoppers to help change that.

“Just putting exposure letting individuals know if they saw something on the 96 freeway that September 29th day, which was a very beautiful cool day, no snow no rain, please speak up,” said Flint.

Speaking up is what DDOT and Crime Stoppers is hoping passengers are reminded to do when seeing the signage on all city buses.

“These signs will help empower, and encourage people to help stop, solve, and prevent crimes,” said DDOT Executive Director of Transit C Mikel Oglesby.

“Any little bit can help solve a case and help families like mine,” said Flint.

If you have information on this or any other crime please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are available for tips.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.