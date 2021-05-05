(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing new guidelines for organized sports.

Routine COVID-19 tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic student-athletes.

“I think it’s very, very imperative that we continue to keep that mantra of keeping athletes safe. At least as safe as we can because there’s a lot of unknowns with this covid deal. It’s up today and down tomorrow,” said Detroit Public Schools Community District Executive Athletic Director Jay Alexander.

Alexander says masks are still required for contact sports but measures are laxed for outdoor practice and games.

“So right now, the sports that we have at DPSCD is boys and girls track, softball and baseball. So those are non-contact sports so if you’re on the bench, if you’re anywhere around other players just playing around you’re supposed to have your masks on at all times. Coaches are supposed to have their masks on at all times. But if you’re on the field it’s up for you know whatever, so you don’t really have to have them but a lot of kids still wear them,” said Alexander.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says the data on fully vaccinated teens will not be tracked by the organization, so it’s unknown how many athletes are eligible to skip the process.

“It’s upon us to make sure that we can do everything we can to keep our student-athletes safe. You know student-athlete safety is first and foremost and Dr. Vitti and Ms. Iranetta wright does a great job in making sure we all understand that and we’re going to continue to hone that home,” said Alexander.

