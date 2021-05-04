(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are homebound.
The county is partnering with local communities to help residents schedule in-home vaccinations.READ MORE: Companies Offering Deals To Educators For Teacher Appreciation Week
Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can sign up but those 16 or 17-years-old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Native Keegan-Michael Key To Host SNL May 15
Residents must call the number associated with the community they live in.
For a full list of numbers visit waynecounty.com.MORE NEWS: Lumber Demand And Prices Soar
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.