(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are homebound.

The county is partnering with local communities to help residents schedule in-home vaccinations.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can sign up but those 16 or 17-years-old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents must call the number associated with the community they live in.

For a full list of numbers visit waynecounty.com.

