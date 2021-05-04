  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,527 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 126 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 51 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Ford Field Now Accepting Walk-Ins For COVID-19 Vaccine

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 851,947 and 17,897 deaths as of May 4.

 

READ MORE: CDC Investigating Michigan Woman's Death After Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

In the state, as of April 30, there has been a total of 660,124 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: TSA Extends Mask Mandate Through Summer

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

