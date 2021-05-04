  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – It’s teacher appreciation week and many companies are trying to do their part to sweeten the deal.

Educators can currently get 20 percent off at Buffalo Wild Wings or grab a free cookie at Insomnia Cookies.

Costco is also offering a $20 gift card for teachers who sign up for a membership.

A teacher ID is needed to snag all of the rewards.

