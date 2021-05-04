(CBS DETROIT)– They said they would do it and in an effort to get more people vaccinated, city officials in Detroit out knocking on doors. In Mid-April during an interview at a neighborhood vaccination clinic, Chief of Public Health Officer for the city of Detroit Denise Fair said this.

“Hire door knockers and we’re gonna knock on every door in the city of Detroit, letting Detroiters know about how important it is to get vaccinated and also where they can get vaccinated,” said Fair.

Now the city holding up to their promise of getting workers out on the streets of Detroit and knocking on doors.

“Its just not one kind of strategy that works, you really have to go where people are, talk to them,” said Victoria Kovari with Mayor Duggan’s office

That’s exactly what city workers are doing Tuesday. Kovari is leading the canvassing effort for vaccination outreach.

“The whole effort is gear toward making sure people are aware of how much access there is to vaccination location,” said Kovari

Canvassers not only going door to door passing out literature on vaccines and walk-in vaccination sites, their also educating Detroiters on the safety of shots and how important receiving one is.

“There’s obviously same vaccine hesitancy going on and when they know the facts, I think it’ll help,” said Anthony Brinson, Vaccine Canvassers Supervisor

Crews were on Detroit’s Northwest side Tuesday, and will continue knocking on every single door in the city, which is over 200,000 throughout the summer.

They’re hoping with this effort the devastation of COVID ripping through the city will be a thing of the past.

“And its better to be vaccinated, then on a ventilator,” said Kovari

