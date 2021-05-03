(CBS DETROIT) – Despite more people getting vaccinated, masks will still be required on planes, trains, and buses this summer.
The transportation security administration extended its mask mandate until Sept. 14.
It was set to expire on May 11.
More than 1.3 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Saturday, nearly 10 times the amount on the same day last year.
