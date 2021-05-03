(CBS DETROIT)– In an effort to get more shots in arms, hospital systems and cites throughout metro Detroit making getting vaccinated as convenient as possible.

In a press release Monday, Governor Whitmer says Michigan has administered 7 million vaccines.

She says to date 50% of Michiganders have received at least one dose and 38% are fully vaccinated.

Now there’s a push underway to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up.

“We’re gonna offer it every day this week also offer it on Saturday in Dearborn and an after-hours clinic this Thursday night,” said Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, Chief of Clinical Services for Beaumont Health.

Dr. Fischgrund is speaking about the vaccine walk-in clinic being offered at their service center in Southfield.

This is just one of many walk-in clinics in Southeast Michigan. In Detroit there are several walk-in locations, including the Northwest activity center.

Starting Monday City officials also knocking on doors of Detroiters that are located in the area of the clinics, to inform them that shots are available.

Dr. Fischgrund says like at Beaumont these walk-in vaccine clinics are free and no insurance is needed, only an official id.

“We gotta get more people vaccinated, so we’re using every opportunity to get people there,” said Dr. Fishgrund

Vaccines are open to any Michigan resident 16 years old or older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Walk-In schedules for the week of May 3rd are below.

Beaumont Service Center

26901 Beaumont Blvd.

Southfield,MI.

Monday-Friday 10:30am-2pm

Thursday 10:30am-7pm

Beaumont Troy

Wednesday/Thursday 2pm-6:30pm

Beaumont Dearborn

Saturday 8am-11am

Detroit

TCF Center

Drive-Thru 89 Steve Yzerman Drive

Walk-In 625 W. Congress

Monday – Friday 8AM – 5PM

Northwest Activities Center

18100 Meyers

Monday – Friday 9AM – 7PM

Straight Gate International Church

Drive-Thru

10100 Grand River Ave.

Monday – Friday 9AM – 7PM

Farwell Recreation Center

2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday – Friday 9AM – 1PM

Clemente

2631 Bagley St.

Monday – Friday 9AM – 1PM

Clark Park

1130 Clark St.

Monday – Friday 2PM – 7PM

Samaritan Center

5555 Conner

Monday – Friday 2PM – 7PM

Henry Ford Health Mobile Clinic

Henry Ford Mobile Site 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237 Wednesday, May 5th 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Pfizer

