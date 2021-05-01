LEGACIES – Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
INSPIRATION — After receiving some inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) set out on a new mission.
However, when that plan takes an unexpected turn, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) step in to lend a hand.
Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG's (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko).
Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star.
Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star.

Trevor E.S. Juarez directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Hannah Rosner (#311).
