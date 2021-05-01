CHARMED – Friday, May 7, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CAUSE AND EFFECT – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome.
Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future.
Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica.
Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Johanna Lee (#311).
Original airdate 5/7/2012.