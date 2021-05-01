NANCY DREW – Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME – Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court.READ MORE: Recall Alert: Methanol Found In Scented Hand Sanitizers
Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work together to summon up one of their ancestors to help locate Odette’s Englishwoman lover Mary’s soul amongst billions in the spirit world.
Tunji Kasom and Riley Smith also star.READ MORE: Detroit Pistons, City Partner To Host Family Vaccination Day Saturday
Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden & Lisa Bao (#214).
Original airdate 5/5/2021.
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.MORE NEWS: Revitalization Fund To Help With Restaurants, Bars Following COVID Rules