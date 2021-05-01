THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister.
Meanwhile, Barry's (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) lead to a shocking discovery.
Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#708).
Original airdate 5/4/2021