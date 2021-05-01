BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, May 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
CLOSE CALL – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS.
Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble.
Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star.
The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom (#410).
The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom (#410).

Original airdate 5/3/2021.