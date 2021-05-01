  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Lightning, CW

BLACK LIGHTNING – Monday, May 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

CLOSE CALL – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS.

READ MORE: Recall Alert: Methanol Found In Scented Hand Sanitizers

Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble.

Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star.

READ MORE: Detroit Pistons, City Partner To Host Family Vaccination Day Saturday

The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom (#410).

Original airdate 5/3/2021.

MORE NEWS: Revitalization Fund To Help With Restaurants, Bars Following COVID Rules

 