KUNG FU – Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEEKING JUSTICE — An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shockwaves through the community.
Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) are forced to revisit a traumatic experience from their past.
Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) make a startling discovery about the weapons.
Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star.
R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#105).
Original airdate 5/5/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.