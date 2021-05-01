  • WWJ-TV

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

CHYLER LEIGH MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone.

Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#606).

