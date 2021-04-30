(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a new recall over hand sanitizers.
Officials say several versions of the scentsational hand sanitizer from the Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection are being recalled.READ MORE: Detroit Pistons, City Partner To Host Family Vaccination Day Saturday
This after health authorities discovered traces of methanol in them.READ MORE: Revitalization Fund To Help With Restaurants, Bars Following COVID Rules
The products were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls.
Also on the list are three Ulta Beauty collection scented sanitizer sprays.MORE NEWS: Governor Whitmer Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.