(CBS DETROIT) – An animal advocacy organization is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for a tip in the killings of 17 swans.

People for the ethical treatment of animals say since January dead swans have been found floating near Maceday Lake in Waterford.

An investigation into the deaths found one of the birds possibly died from antifreeze poisoning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police or PETA’s poaching hotline.

