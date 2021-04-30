MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,440 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 36 deaths Friday.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
