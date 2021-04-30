(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the ‘MI Vacc To Normal’ plan Thursday as Michigan continues to toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 years or older.
The ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan will use four vaccination-based milestones — using data for Michiganders 16 years or older who’ve received their first dose — to guide future steps required to get back to normal. Here’s what to know:
- 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks
- Allows in-person work for all sectors of business
- 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks
- Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%
- Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%
- Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%
- Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars
- 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks
- Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties
- Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings
- 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks
- Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants
