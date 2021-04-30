(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors says it is installing 60,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. and Canada.
The automaker says it is partnering with seven charging networks to produce the EV stations.
GM also says it plans to have 500 charging stations up and running by the end of this year.
A new mobile app is also in the works to help drivers locate those EV stations.
