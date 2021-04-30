(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is teaming up with the Pistons to get more people their COVID vaccine this weekend.
Both are partnering up to host a family vaccination day at the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center.
The center is located on Second Avenue and will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They will be administering the Pfizer COVID vaccine to those who schedule an appointment.
Vaccine appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.
