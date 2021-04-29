Southfield (CW50) – At 20510 Livernois Street in Detroit sits a jazz club that has opened up its doors to some of the world’s most famous musicians since 1934, making it the oldest jazz club in the world.
Some of the artists that have graced the historic stage at Baker's include: Ella Fitzgerald, Mile Davis, and Nat "King" Cole to name just a few.
Detroit's jazz scene has always been one of the largest in the nation, even if it doesn't always get the national recognition that it deserves. Even with the popularity of jazz several decades ago, that never stopped Baker's from keeping its doors open to world-famous performers and newcomers alike.
Hugh W. Smith, Co-Owner of Baker's Keyboard Lounge, join Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the history of Baker's and the importance of jazz music to the city of Detroit.
