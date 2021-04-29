Rear Ends Clothing Store Collecting Donations For Sanctum House And Sex Trafficking VictimsRear Ends Clothing store in Bloomfield Hills, wearing denim to bring attention to "Denim Day," a time to raise awareness for sexual assault victims. They're collecting gently used woman clothes to donate to Sanctum House and assault victims.

Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.

Michigan Reports 3,623 New COVID-19 Cases, 109 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Bobby Ferguson Wins Release From Prison Years EarlyA Detroit contractor who got millions of dollars of city work through extortion will be released early from prison, a judge said Thursday, mainly because a corrupt ex-mayor was granted an extraordinary break by former President Donald Trump.

Ex-Health Chief Robert Gordon: I Quit After Gov. Whitmer Wanted 'New Direction'Michigan's former health director said Thursday that he resigned in January after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told him it was “time to go in a new direction.”

Lowe's To Fill More Than 700 New Jobs Across Detroit StoresLowe's is gearing up to hire more than 700 new associates across its Detroit stores. Here's what you need to know.