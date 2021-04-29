  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,623 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 109 deaths Thursday.

*The deaths announced Thursday includes 78 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 837,514 and 17,576 deaths as of April 29.

 

In the state, as of April 24, there has been a total of 626,254 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

