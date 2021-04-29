(CBS DETROIT) – Lowe’s is gearing up to hire more than 700 new associates across its Detroit stores on the company’s National Hiring Day on May 4.
Candidates 18 years and older can apply for part-time and full-time positions in-person at Lowe's stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4.
The company says part-time and full-time careers are inclusive of competitive pay for hourly associates and a wide variety of health, welfare and financial benefits to full-time and part-time associates. This includes health care and insurance benefits, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.
Open positions include:
- Cashiers
- Retail associates
- Stockers and receivers
- Merchandising service associates
- Drivers
- Supervisors
- Pro sales roles
No reservation or resumes are required for Lowe's National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event and career opportunities at Lowe's by visiting here.
