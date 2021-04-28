(CBS DETROIT) – After months of declining unemployment rates, Michigan sees an increase in new claims.
Nearly 22,000 new claims were filed in the state the week of April 17, according to the labor department.READ MORE: Businesses Struggle To Keep Employees
That’s over 5,000 than three weeks ago.READ MORE: Teens Can Sign Up To Receive Free COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine At Edsel Ford High School
Nationwide unemployment claims fell to 547,000 which is down 39,000 claims from three weeks ago.MORE NEWS: Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera Becomes Co-Chair Of Protect Michigan Commission To Promote COVID-19 Vaccination
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.