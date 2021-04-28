MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,371 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 38 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 833,891 and 17,467 deaths as of April 28.
In the state, as of April 24, there has been a total of 626,254 recovered cases of COVID-19.
