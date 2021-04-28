The owner of a pizzeria in Michigan has been arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations repeatedly.

She’s also accused of breaking food service laws.

That business owner appeared in court Tuesday, trying to get a step closer to being allowed to reopen her restaurant.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney is now filing for a new hearing in Ingham County court, asking for more time to prepare.

The Holland business owner is also requesting a refund of $15,000 paid in fines, for the judge to void a contempt of court finding and the ability to reopen.

In January, the MDHHS suspended Marlena’s Pizzeria’s food license citing a failure to comply with mask-wearing, social-distancing and capacity restrictions.

According to court documents, the business stayed open for nearly two more months, serving customers without a license after an Ingham County judge issued a temporary restraining order.

In March, following four nights in jail, Pavlos-Hacnkey walked free after closing her restaurant and paying a contempt of court fine.

The judge quickly adjourned the hearing, discussing just one motion.

Pavlos-Hackney’s attorney arguing he found 40 errors on a transcript from a hearing held on March 19.

“What kind of corrections are we talking about are we talking about misspellings, are we talking about substantive issues or what are they, you’re gonna have to tell me what they are,” said Judge Wanda Stokes.

“You want me to go through every single one of them?” said Pavlos-Hackney’s attorney Robert Baker.

“Your motion should have included that,” said Stokes.

Baker said he filed the motion before receiving the amended transcript.

“I’m not going to sit here and deal with it, you know, generalities we’re talking about a court reporter who’s very who’s very experienced and what I was told is that there were probably three errors, and now you’re talking about 40 some changes, and I want to know what they are and if they’re if they’re substantive or not,’ said Stokes.

Stokes is giving Marlena and her attorney more time to review the amended transcript and provide any alleged errors, arguing the motions were premature without this being complete.

The restaurant owner has 10 days to review the transcript.

For the time being, her pizzeria remains closed.

