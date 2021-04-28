(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera is stepping up to the plate in Michigan’s fight against the coronavirus.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the star player will be co-chairing the Protect Michigan Commission.READ MORE: Michigan Sees An Increase In New Unemployment Claims
Cabrera and the Tigers will create public service announcements in English and Spanish to encourage Michiganders to get vaccinated.READ MORE: Businesses Struggle To Keep Employees
Cabrera says he’s already been vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Teens Can Sign Up To Receive Free COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine At Edsel Ford High School
