(CBS DETROIT) – Cedar Point is opening back up this year with a series of new rules.

The park is set to open back up on May 14.

Reservations will be required for both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark.

This does include season pass holders and single-day ticket holders.

There is no longer a capacity limit and mask requirement on rides, but social distancing is still expected while waiting in line.

Visitors 10 years and older are still required to wear a mask while indoors.

