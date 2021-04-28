Southfield (CW50) – Every major city has a music scene filled with upcoming talented artists and iconic mainstays. What makes Detroit’s music scene different and why is it seen as something special to anyone who experiences it for the first time?

American Music Journalist Gary Graff experienced Detroit music in person for the first time in 1982 and has been covering the city’s music scene for the Oakland Press Macomb Daily Media News Group. When Graff first landed in Detroit, he already knew about Detroit music, but experiencing it in person was a whole different world.

“When you really do land here and you’re on the ground, you learn so much more about the heritage and how important music is to the fabric of the community here.”

Graff joins Community Connect Host Jackie Paige to talk about how special Detroit music really is, as well as the Detroit Music Awards.

“Detroit music is everything. If you want world-class rock ‘n’ roll it’s here, if you want world-class jazz it’s here, gospel, rap, pop, country, you name the genre, it’s here.”

Graff also discussed the talent that exists in all areas, not just the well-known names. Detroit is full of talented musicians in community orchestras, theaters, and bands. Detroit is a city of music, not just in its roots, but in its current era.

“It’s as good as anything you’d find operating anywhere else in the world.”

Alongside his work as a music journalist, Graff also founded the Detroit Music Awards. He explains how the awards are meant to celebrate the talented world-famous artists who have come out of Detroit, but also recognize the city’s strong grassroots bands, musicians, and artists.

