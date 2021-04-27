(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 40 Michigan schools.
The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to nine cases.READ MORE: Michigan Man Has Spent Weeks On Ventilator After Getting COVID-19
In Macomb County, two schools reported outbreaks among students. Eisenhower High School reported two cases and Mathematics Science Technology Center reported two cases.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 3,676 New COVID-19 Cases, 105 Deaths Tuesday
Five schools in Oakland County reported new outbreaks this week. University Hills Elementary, Norup International, Sashabaw Middle School, and Seaholm High School reported cases among students; Mason Middle School reported three cases among its administrative staff.
Renaissance High School in Detroit reported five outbreaks among both students and staff. There were no cases reported in Washtenaw County this week.
School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.MORE NEWS: 'Purses With A Purpose' Donations Benefit Sexual Assault Survivors
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.