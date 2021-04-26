  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Warren Police are investigating after an 8-month-old baby was found dead in its mother’s bed.

It happened Monday morning in the 7200 block of Toepfer Road.

WWJ reports, first responders were dispatched to the home after the baby’s body was found.

Police believe the baby was accidentally smothered while sleeping next to its mother.

WWJ says the baby was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.