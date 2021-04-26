Daily Covid-19 Minute: Pfizer BoosterA booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine could be required within 12 months of your first dose according to Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla. The CEO said it’s likely we will need to be vaccinated annually against covid, much like the flu. The main concern is the emergence of variants that could escape our immune system. Researchers have been studying how long the vaccines work against coronavirus and to date have proven at least six months of protection. However, only time will tell if this lasts longer. Both Pfizer and Moderna are actively following vaccinated patients to see how long protection lasts. One positive sign is patients who were infected with SARS back in 2003 had sufficient antibody levels for up to 3 year

9 hours ago